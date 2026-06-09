Sensex snaps 2-day losing run, ends 395 points higher: 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Helped by easing crude oil prices, pause in US-Iran hostilities and rally in bank stocks, India's key benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, snapped their two-day losing run on Tuesday, 9 June. Upbeat global market mood also helped indices gain in today's session.
After trading on a choppy note for most of the session, the BSE barometer Sensex closed at 73,919, up 395 points or 0.54%. Its NSE counterpart, Nifty 50, ended the day 119 points or 0.52% higher at 23,242.
Iran and Israel agreed to halt attacks on each other after an appeal from US President Donald Trump, though Tehran warned it would resume hostilities if Israel continued to hit Hezbollah in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Asian markets rebounded up to 2.5% after Monday's bloodbath.
Brent crude futures also cooled down to around $93.3 per barrel, compared with $97 ahead of the Indian market close on Monday.
Here are 10 key highlights from today's trade on Dalal Street that investors must know:
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said that the domestic markets are witnessing a mild recovery after the recent sharp decline, supported by a pause in Iran-Israel tensions and softer crude prices. However, sentiment remains fragile, with continued FII outflows and higher bond yields highlighting persistent concerns around evolving global macro dynamics, he cautioned.
"Focus is now on the upcoming US inflation data, which will be key in shaping expectations on Fed policy and global liquidity, especially given resilient US economic data. In the near term, markets are likely to remain volatile and range-bound, with investors staying cautious until clearer global cues emerge, even as Q4FY26 earnings were slightly better while the outlook for Q1FY27 remains weak," he added.
Twenty-five of 50 Nifty stocks closed in the green today, with India's biggest aviation company IndiGo emerging as the top performer after its shares added almost 4%. IndiGo in its analyst meet said that it intends to leverage its dominant domestic franchise to build a globally relevant aviation platform with a significantly larger international presence. Most brokerages shared positive views on the airline stock.
Jio Financial Services, State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Apollo Hospitals, up 2% each, were among other top gainers today.
On the flip side, among the 25 Nifty stocks that closed lower, Titan was the worst hit as it shed 2.20%. It was followed by ONGC, which lost over 1.9% as the oil prices weakened. NTPC, PowerGrid, Eternal and Tech Mahindra were among other worst performers today.
The broader markets also rejoiced in today's trading session and even beat the benchmark indices. Nifty Midcap 100 index gained 1.35% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 index added 1.69%.
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Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.
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