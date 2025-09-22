Sensex snaps 2-day winning run, tanks over 450 pts; Nifty near 25,200 — 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled in the red for the second day in a row on Monday, kicking off the week on a tepid note, as the selloff in IT stocks amid the Trump administration's directive to impose $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas.

Index heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank also dragged the indices lower. Meanwhile, the global mood remained cautious, rubbing off on Indian markets.

The Nifty 50 index lost 0.49% or 125 points to end at 25,202, while its BSE counterpart Sensex shed 0.56% or 466 points to settle at 82,160.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day Here are the top 10 highlights from trade today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market fall today? Explaining today's market fall, Ashika Institutional Equities said that Indian markets witnessed a volatile trading session today, swinging between gains and losses. The day began on a weak footing, as negative global cues and concerns over the $100,000 H-1B visa fee for new applicants dampened sentiment.

Benchmark indices opened with a gap-down start, mirroring the cautious mood in global markets. Despite the weak opening, the market quickly filled the gap and attempted a recovery.

However, selling pressure resurfaced, dragging the Nifty to its intraday low as profit-booking dominated the latter half of the session.

2. Top losers in Nifty 50 index In the Nifty 50 pack of stocks, 31 ended lower, with IT stocks leading the losers' pack. Tech Mahindra was the worst hit with a 3% fall, followed by TCS, which declined 2.96% and Infosys, which lost 2.55%.

Cipla, Wipro, HCL Tech, Tata Motors and Trent were other top losers, losing 1.5%-2%.

3. Top gainers in Nifty 50 index Adani Enterprises, on the other hand, was the top gainer with a 3.98% rise. It was followed by Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports and UltraTech Cement, rising 1.1-1.6%.

4. IT, pharma bleed — Lead sectoral losers Among key indices, eight ended in the red. Nifty IT emerged as the top loser, down 2.95%. Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma followed with a 1.41% decline. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG indices also ended lower despite the new lower GST rate cuts coming into effect today.

Media and metals were among the leaders.

5. Most active stocks in volume terms In terms of volume, Vodafone Idea was the most traded stock with 88.69 crore shares changing hands. Adani Power (13.47 crore) followed suit and was trailed by Urban Company (12.41 crore), Yes Bank (11.61 crore) and PC Jeweller (11.08 crore).

6. 5 stocks end at 20% upper circuit On NSE, five stocks closed 20% higher at their upper price band. These included Emkay Global, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers and STL Global Limited.

7. 107 stocks at 52-week high On NSE, 107 stocks hit 52-week highs in trade today. Some of the prominent names at the 52-week high level are Affle, Adani Power, Hyundai, Eternal, Grasim, among others.

8. 53 stocks at 52-week low Meanwhile, 53 stocks plumbed to 52-week lows on the NSE. Some of the popular stocks included Barbeque Nation, DreamFolks, Praj Industries, Tiger Logistics and UBL.

9. Advance-decline ratio favours sellers On BSE, the advance-decline ratio leaned in favour of sellers. Some 2502 stocks slipped while 1782 advanced.

10. Technical outlook Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The Nifty has been witnessing a pullback over the last two days, which is absolutely normal considering the 1,000-point rally that preceded it. In fact, such minor corrections are healthy for a sustained uptrend. In the short term, support is placed at 25,050, and the overall structure remains intact as long as the index holds above this level. A decisive break below 25,050 could extend the correction towards 24,800. On the upside, resistance is seen at 25,250. A move above this level could signal a resumption of the uptrend."

