Sensex snaps 4-day losing streak but analysts advise ‘extreme caution’

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said: “While we closed in the green, it cannot be summarized that we are out of the bearish woods. The Nifty would need to get past the 17800-17900 levels to restart the upward trajectory. Until then the markets are sensitive to price and volume and a little shift in the sentiment can result in a downward spiral which can take the index to 16900-17000. Extreme caution is advised as we are in volatile times."