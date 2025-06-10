Sensex snaps 4-day winning streak— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Indian stock market benchmark, the Sensex, snapped its four-day winning streak on Tuesday, June 10, on profit booking amid mixed global cues. The Sensex closed 53 points, or 0.06 per cent, lower at 82,391.72, while the Nifty 50 ended 1 point up at 25,104.25.

Shares of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries ended as the top drags on the Sensex. On the other hand, Infosys, TCS and ITC ended as the top supports.

The mid and small-cap segments outperformed. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended 19 points and 176 points higher, respectively.