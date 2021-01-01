Sensex starts 2021 on all-time high, logs longest weekly streak in 10 years

"The 14.9 % returns from Nifty and 15.75 % returns from Sensex during 2020 conceals a lot of info like: Nifty recovered 84 % from the lows of March; Pharma index and IT index returned 61% & 55% respectively while the banking index delivered - 4 % returns with the PSU banking index delivering -30 % returns. As we start the 2021 journey two facts are important: One, abundant liquidity, low-interest rates & continuing capital flows are likely to support markets. Two, since valuations are at record highs, markets are vulnerable to corrections. Managing this contradiction would be the major challenge, going forward"