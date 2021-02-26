Sensex suffers biggest fall in 10 months. What retail investors should do?

Indian markets tanked today as a broader global selloff due to a rout in global bond markets weighed on sentiment. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index shed 3.76% to close at 14,529 while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell nearly 2,000 points. It was their biggest decline in about 10 months.

Investor wealth slumped by a whopping ₹5.3 lakh crore today as the benchmark BSE Sensex crashed to post its biggest single-day fall in nearly ten months.

Panic in global bond markets led to sharp rise in yields which spooked investors. All major sectoral indices closed in the red in domestic trading, with the Nifty Bank Index falling 4.78%. On Thursday, the US 10-year yield climbed to 1.614%, which is the highest in a year. Concerns over inflation in the US is the reason behind rising of bond yields.

The bond market is expecting the likely rise in inflation to push the US Federal Reserve to either lower monthly bond-buying or hike interest rates, an adverse factor for markets like India, which have been a major recipient of foreign inflows of late, say analysts. This is despite the US Fed's reassurance of keeping the low cost of money intact.

Here is what retail investors should do, according to analysts:

Rusmik Oza, Executive Vice President, Head of Fundamental Research at Kotak Securities

“We are not extremely bearish on the market as the massive stimulus which is likely to continue in this calendar year and economic recovery put together should provide support to market at lower levels. For India, most of the factors driving markets are in place except for valuations. As time goes by India’s valuations will moderate making it a good buy on dips market going forward. The Nifty-50 range of 13,000 to 14,500 is an ideal range to accumulate stocks from 2 to 3 years perspective. Since valuations are still very much on the higher side, it is not wise to invest and expect healthy returns in less than one year. As we go into the calendar year we could witness further rise in bond yield which will lead to moderation in equity valuations, thereby suppressing returns from a short-to-medium term. Our belief in economy-driven sectors has further strengthened after the budget. Few sectors and pockets that we can visualise can make money for investors given their past underperformance and potential recovery are banks, capital goods, construction, engineering, oil & gas, cement, real estate and metals. Hence, one can have an accumulation strategy in economy driven sectors on every decline."

Devang Mehta, Head Equity Advisory, Centrum Broking

"Indian markets have seen a stellar rally in the past couple of months due to strong foreign flows, improving macros & return of corporate earnings growth. The ingredients of a structural bull market remain intact for India. Such ebbs and corrections will provide opportunities for long-term investors to take advantage of volatility and accumulate quality businesses at reasonable valuations and price points."

Nirali Shah, Head of Equity Research, Samco Securities.

"Currently, bond yields haven’t touched worrisome levels and this appears to be a small correction in the bull party. Till the time inflation increases and is mild equities will improve, of course with corrections. Markets have also breached the immediate support of 14630 and Nifty is likely to decline further till the next cushion support at 14250 in the short term. Therefore, traders are advised to remain light on the long side. Investors in need of liquidity could book profits from certain stock pockets but long term investors should continue to remain invested."

Sanjiv Bhasin, director at IIFL Securities.

"Indian markets have seen huge foreign inflows and hence some ETF flows were looking ripe for redemption. Hence, the ugly sell-off which in the recent past have been swift, severe and shallow. Market ignored the positives like PM Modi reiterating his plans for more private participation and easing of border tensions between India and China. Nifty could be in the range of 14350-14,400 on the downside while 15,250 on the upside untill we get global sanity."

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

"Going ahead the market may continue with its consolidation given weak global cues. Investors would closely track bond yields, geopolitical tensions and inflation data for further market direction and would monitor developments around new US stimulus announcement. Market would also react to the Q3FY21 GDP data on Monday. Even high valuations does not provide much comfort and thus correction was long overdue. Investors should take this opportunity to buy on dips while traders should trade cautiously with stock specific action and book profits in regular intervals."

