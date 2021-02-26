Sensex suffers biggest fall in 10 months. What retail investors should do?

“We are not extremely bearish on the market as the massive stimulus which is likely to continue in this calendar year and economic recovery put together should provide support to market at lower levels. For India, most of the factors driving markets are in place except for valuations. As time goes by India’s valuations will moderate making it a good buy on dips market going forward. The Nifty-50 range of 13,000 to 14,500 is an ideal range to accumulate stocks from 2 to 3 years perspective. Since valuations are still very much on the higher side, it is not wise to invest and expect healthy returns in less than one year. As we go into the calendar year we could witness further rise in bond yield which will lead to moderation in equity valuations, thereby suppressing returns from a short-to-medium term. Our belief in economy-driven sectors has further strengthened after the budget. Few sectors and pockets that we can visualise can make money for investors given their past underperformance and potential recovery are banks, capital goods, construction, engineering, oil & gas, cement, real estate and metals. Hence, one can have an accumulation strategy in economy driven sectors on every decline."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}