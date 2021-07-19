Indian stocks fell sharply today, pushed lower by a risk-averse sentiment across global equity markets. The Sensex fell nearly 600 points to 52,553 in its biggest selloff in nearly 3 months while Nifty settled 1% lower at 15,752. The Indian rupee depreciated 30 paise to 74.87 today against the US dollar as firm American currency and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 74.57 against the US dollar. At day's low, rupee had hit 74.92 per US dollar.

HDFC Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, slumping over 3%, followed by IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC, Maruti and Bajaj Finance. On the other hand, newly listed GR Infra and Clean Science had dream debuts listing 98-103% higher from offer price.

"Fall in Nifty on July 19 was the highest in points and percent basis since April 30. While volumes in cash markets were higher than recent averages, advance decline ratio turned negative suggesting profit taking. Bank stocks came under pressure on renewed fears of asset quality/rising slippages following Q1 results from banks. Metal and Auto stocks also came under selling pressure following virus scare and inflation worry on a global basis," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

"Nifty has fallen sharply with a downgap and the next support is 0.8% away. Retail investors may review their portfolios and start raising some cash/book profits partly. In case the Nifty settles and starts to rise again they could find another set of stocks to ride on," he said.

European markets were also sharply lower today after a selloff in other equity markets. A surge in worldwide coronavirus cases has led to concerns over global economic recovery. Investors are also worried about the spectre of elevated inflation, which the market has long feared.

Wall Street futures were down 0.5% while US government bonds rallied. The US dollar climbed to a more than 3-month high against a basket of currencies amid safe-haven demand for US bonds and currency.

Oil prices sank more than 2% after the OPEC group of producing nations overcame a recent spat and agreed to boost output in a meeting on Sunday.

"Shadowing global sell-off, Indian indices slipped succumbing to world inflation woes, FOMC meeting next week and rising covid cases. Banks led the domestic downtrend as initial quarterly results pointed to cautious asset quality due to the impact of the second wave. Slackening economic growth in the US led to reports of likely downgrade in growth forecast in current year triggering global sell-off," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Technically, "the Nifty has reached to its demand zone of 15700-15600 zone if managed to hold said levels again we may see some swift pullback towards 15800-15900 zone which are immediate hurdle on the higher side," says Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities. (With Agency Inputs)





