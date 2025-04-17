Sensex surges 1,400 points, Nifty 50 above 23,800: 5 factors why the Indian stock market is rising today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market appears to be on a bull run. Equity benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—witnessed strong intraday gains on Thursday, April 17, and looked set to close in positive territory for the fourth consecutive session.

The 30-share pack Sensex opened at 76,968 against its previous close of 77,044 and surged over 1,400 points to hit an intraday high of 78,457. The Nifty 50 started the day at 23,402 against its previous close of 23,437 and jumped nearly 2 per cent to an intraday high of 23,831.

Considering the day's high, the Sensex has surged over 4,500 points in the last four days, while the Nifty 50 has gained 1,400 points or over 6 per cent.

Why is the Indian stock market rising? Experts highlight the following five crucial factors that appear to be driving the Sensex and the Nifty 50 higher. Take a look:

1. Hopes of a trade deal between the US and India The Indian stock market is riding on hopes of favourable trade negotiations between India and the US. Earlier, media reports suggested that US President Donald Trump may announce additional tariff exemptions after a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs.

"Things are expected to normalise quickly. India is likely to reach a favourable trade agreement with the US. The Nifty reclaiming the 24,000–25,000 levels in the next two to three weeks is very much a possibility," said Pankaj Pandey, the head of research at ICICI Securities.

Moreover, experts believe that Trump's tariff policies will not have as severe an impact on India as they will have on countries like China.

"The recent global tariff changes have added uncertainty to markets, but India is better positioned than before. With lower exposure to US trade and strong domestic demand, the direct impact remains manageable," said Rahul Singh, CIO-Equities, Tata Asset Management.

2. Macro boost Recent macro prints have boosted domestic market sentiment. India's retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose by 3.34 per cent annually in March, lower than the 3.61 per cent registered in February and 4.85 per cent reported in the year-ago period. Retail inflation fell to its slowest pace in over six years (since August 2019).

The Reserve Bank of India expects retail inflation to stay at 4 per cent in FY26. GDP growth is also expected to remain above 6 per cent. RBI projects India's GDP growth at 6.5 per cent for FY26.

"Most macro indicators are positive—be it inflation, crude oil prices, or GDP projections. So, things are largely in place for us. Geopolitically as well, India is in a position to benefit from the ongoing trade war between the US and China," said Pandey.

3. Forecast of a normal monsoon The expectation of a healthy monsoon is another factor which has supported market sentiment.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal cumulative rainfall during this year's monsoon season. Private forecaster Skymet Weather has also predicted that India will experience a normal monsoon this year.

The monsoon plays a significant role in India's economy. Normal monsoons could increase earnings for those employed in the rural sector. They also help keep inflation under control, which raises the prospects of rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

4. FPIs resume buying Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have resumed buying Indian equities, influencing market sentiment. Data show that in the last two consecutive sessions, FPIs cumulatively bought Indian equities worth ₹10,000 crore in the cash segment.

FPIs have resumed buying Indian stocks amid a pause in Trump's tariffs. Moreover, the prospects of a trade deal with the US and a healthy economic growth outlook also seem to have attracted foreign investors towards the Indian stock market.





More to come…

