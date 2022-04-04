Sensex surges 1,500 points as HDFC twins surge on merger plans: 10 updates

Indian stock markets surged today, driven by strong gains in index majors HDFC Bank and HDFC amid mixed trends in Asian markets. The Sensex skyrocketed over 1500 points when it touched 60,845 at day's high while the broader Nifty was firm above 18,050. Shares of HDFC climbed 15% while the HDFC Bank stock went up 13% after India's largest private lender HDFC Bank will merge with the country's largest housing finance company HDFC Ltd to create a financial services conglomerate, sending their shares sharply higher.

