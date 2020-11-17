Sensex surges 11% this month so far as fierce rally continues. What analysts say

Indian shares registered another record closing highs today in a catch-up rally with global markets bolstered by news that U.S. drugmaker Moderna Inc's coronavirus vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.74% at 12,874.20, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed over 300 points higher at 43,952.71.

Markets had eked out modest gains in a one-hour special "muhurat" trading session for Diwali on Saturday, and were closed on Monday. Indian equities have gained more than 10% so far in November, helped by signs of a demand recovery, a strong earnings season, and higher fund inflows.

Meanwhile, daily coronavirus infections in the country have also been falling since hitting a peak in September, and cases in the last 24 hours rose by their lowest in about four months.

The broader markets outperformed with both midcap and smallcap ended higher by 1.1% and 0.9% respectively. On the sectoral front, metal, capital goods, and banking were the top gainers whereas IT, healthcare and oil & gas ended with minor losses.

Here is what analysts said on today's market performance:

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

"The Nifty took a bit of a breather post-opening but clawed its way back to almost the high of the day. It is really a matter of time before we see the 13000 level on the index. While a strong support lies at 12550-12600, the overall trend is bullish and the momentum is fierce. A buy on dips approach would be the best way to enter into long positions."

Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities

"The short term trend of Nifty continues to be positive. The market is now placed at the make or break area of 12850-12900 levels in the short term. Inability to generate further strength in the upside momentum could result in a minor weakness from the highs in the next 1-2 sessions. A decisive move above this hurdle could open the next upside target of 13500 for the next couple of weeks."

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research, CapitalVia Global Research- Investment Advisor

"12770 is going to be key support level for the market for next few trading session. Any break below this level we may expect a short term correction till 12480. On the upside as there is significant divergence in most of the oscilator like RSI, MACD we expect market participant will use any rally to book profit rather than building fresh position. 12930-12950 is likely to act as supply zone."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"The upbeat global markets combined with the news of successful vaccine trial helping the benchmark to inch higher with every passing day. However, given the sharp up move recently, markets may see some consolidation however the bias would remain on the positive side. Further, with earnings season largely over, we expect global cues to dictate the market trend ahead. Amid all, the broader markets are attracting noticeable traction so traders should plan their positions accordingly."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via