Sensex surges 1400 points in 2 days, Nifty above 11200. Key levels to watch now

"The markets kept the upward momentum on for the entire day. However, the level to watch out for is 11300-11350. We need to get past and close above that price zone. That would signal that an intermediate bottom has been made and we have entered into an uptrend. Until then, there is always a possibility of a U-turn from the current levels and the Nifty might attempt to go and test the 10750 levels," said Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.