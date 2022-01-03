Sensex surges 500 points, Nifty retakes 17,500. Key levels to watch now

“The Nifty is in positive terrain, the breakout level was 17350 and we managed to close above that on Friday. This should allow the index to move higher to 17575-17600 and then 17800. A good base has been formed at 17100 and as long as we can keep above that, all dips can be utilized to accumulate long positions," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.