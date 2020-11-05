Sensex surges 600 points, recoups 2020 losses

MUMBAI: India's benchmark 30-share Sensex surged nearly 600 points on Thursday, erasing all its 2020 losses, tracking global equities as Democratic candidate Joe Biden moved closer to victory in the US presidential election.

In morning trade, Sensex rose as much as 650 points to hit a high of 41282. It has gained 0.2% so far this year. Nifty is still 0.5% lower year to date.

At 10.55am, the benchmark Sensex was at 41126.14 points, up 1.3% while Nifty rose 1.3% to 12059.70 points.

On Wednesday, Biden won Michigan and Wisconsin, putting him closer to taking the White House from President Donald Trump. He needs to win an additional outstanding state, such as Nevada where he is leading, or Georgia, where his campaign believes absentee votes will push him over the top.

Gains in the domestic market were also supported bybetter-than-expected recent macro economics and earnings data, and surge in recent auto sales.

In all, 14 of the 27 Nifty 50-member companies that have announced results so far have beaten or matched estimates, 12 have missed predictions, while one isn’t comparable, according to Bloomberg analysis.

"The overall structure of the market remains positive. Economic recovery continues, with high-frequency data for October coming in quite strong (GST collections, Manufacturing PMI index, rail freight, power demand). More importantly, COVID-19 cases have seen meaningful decline to 560k active cases currently from the peak of 1.02m active cases in mid-September," said Motilal Oswal in a note to its investors. In addition, increase in economic activity, continued demand improvement, coupled with cost rationalization, has led to strong beat in 2QFY21 earnings so far, it said.

"We believe another round of fiscal stimulus could help elevate sentiment further. However, for a durable and sustained re-rating, corporate earnings need to revive sustainably and pandemic needs to subside further", Motial Oswal added.

Investors are also awaiting the global investors conference where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet 20 major global investors latar today.

To attract investment into the country, Modi will chair the Virtual Global Investor Roundtable (VGIR) 2020, which will be attended by the heads of 20 top institutional investors from various parts of the world.

(Bloomberg contributed to this story)

