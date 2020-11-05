Sensex surges 600 points, recoups 2020 losses

"The overall structure of the market remains positive. Economic recovery continues, with high-frequency data for October coming in quite strong (GST collections, Manufacturing PMI index, rail freight, power demand). More importantly, COVID-19 cases have seen meaningful decline to 560k active cases currently from the peak of 1.02m active cases in mid-September," said Motilal Oswal in a note to its investors. In addition, increase in economic activity, continued demand improvement, coupled with cost rationalization, has led to strong beat in 2QFY21 earnings so far, it said.