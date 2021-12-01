Indian stock markets rose sharply today, supported by gains in IT, financial, metals and auto stocks, after data showed India grew at a strong pace in the September quarter. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1% to 17,158.60 while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 620 points to 57,645. The Indian rupee today gained 22 paise to close at 74.91 against the US dollar as positive domestic equities and a weak American currency in the overseas markets boosted investor sentiment.

Data released on Tuesday showed India's gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 8.4% in the July-September quarter, but economists said disruptions from the Omicron coronavirus variant risked slowing the recovery. Providing further support to the market, a private survey showed India's manufacturing activity in November grew at the fastest pace in 10 months while November GST collections were second highest ever.

"After the sharp sell-off in the global markets yesterday, Indian equities reversed its course following recovery in global markets and strong domestic GDP data. India’s Q2 GDP recorded a growth of 8.4% as economic activity moved towards normalcy after the impact of the second wave. Though the Fed chair’s comment on speeding up the pace of the bond-buying taper plan kept investors cautious along with the concerns of Omicron, the global markets recovered sharply today," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Global shares were mostly higher today amid nervous trading due to worries over the newest coronavirus variant. The detection of the omicron variant in many countries has raised fears that further measures to contain infections may squelch tourism and other economic activity. Experts say it may take weeks before they better understand whether the omicron variant causes serious illness.

In India, IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising nearly 6%, followed by Axis Bank, SBI, Maruti, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s, UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel and Titan were among the laggards.

“The markets have been able to record a positive close for the day. However, that does not rule out the current short term bear trend. Unless we do not get past 17400-17500 on a closing basis, every rise should be looked at as an opportunity to short sell the Nifty," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investment.

Analysts remain cautious despite today's rebound in Indian markets.

“Global markets are still rattling in fear due to the new COVID variant and it may continue in near future. At the same time, favorable domestic data may result in some intermediate relief but the possibility of any major directional move seems unlikely. Keeping all in mind, it’s prudent to stay cautious and wait for further clarity," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

S Hariharan, Head- Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services, said," Given oversold conditions and seasonality associated with FII flows in December, there is a likelihood of near-term bottom formation. Nevertheless, any break of averages on these sectors would herald a fresh wave to the downside, and Nifty has next major technical support at 16,200, should that situation materialize. PSU Banks and IT sectors are relatively stronger sectors, while metals sector is close to major trendline support and might offer entry opportunities."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.