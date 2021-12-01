Sensex surges 620 points, rupee jumps vs US dollar despite Omicron uncertainty

"After the sharp sell-off in the global markets yesterday, Indian equities reversed its course following recovery in global markets and strong domestic GDP data. India’s Q2 GDP recorded a growth of 8.4% as economic activity moved towards normalcy after the impact of the second wave. Though the Fed chair’s comment on speeding up the pace of the bond-buying taper plan kept investors cautious along with the concerns of Omicron, the global markets recovered sharply today," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

