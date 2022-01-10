“The Nifty has been successful in closing above the 17950 level - this should allow the index to scale up further to levels closer to 18300-18400. The overall mood of the market seems jubilant and hence intra day corrections can be looked at buying opportunities. As long as 17700 holds on a closing basis, the trend is positive," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments. (With Agency Inputs)