Sensex surges 700 points. What drove the rally on Dalal Street

“Weekly expiry day turned out to be a huge factor for the markets as Nifty closed above the levels of 10070. Bank Nifty gained 1000 points and number of blue-chip stocks also ended higher. Since the last three days, the market had been trading in a range of 200 points and was waiting for the outcome on Interest rate moratorium and the issue of AGR with telecom companies. The outcome was not harsh for the concerned sectors and that helped the sentiment turn positive. However, till the markets are trading below the level of 10350, the road ahead is not safe. The bears may try to take control of the market if Nifty starts losing its steam between the levels of 10150/10180. Our advice is to reduce weak long positions or take partial profits on long positions between 10140 and 10180 levels."