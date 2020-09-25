Sensex surges 830 points, Nifty reclaims 11050. But analysts remain cautious

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty today ended on a strong note, snapping their six-day losing session. Expectations of a stimulus package ahead of the festive season and a recovery in global markets helped lift the sentiment. The broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose 2.3% to 11,050 while the Sensex climbed 835 points to 37,388, lifted by banking and IT stocks. For this week, Sensex ended about 4% lower.

“The Indian equity markets recovered quite a bit of lost ground from the previous day. The factors which prevailed against the markets like the sell-off in the tech sector, the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic and probability of geopolitical tensions centering around Chinese stand-off etc... may continue to influence the course of the markets in the coming weeks. The expectations of a further fiscal package from the government ahead of the festival season is a factor that may endow the markets with some strength," said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management.

The Nifty IT sub-index climbed 3.5%, while the Nifty Bank index gained 2.6%. All Sensex components ended in green, with Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank, L&T, TCS, ONGC and ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance and SBI gaining up to 6.6%.

Despite today's rally, many investors remain cautious.

"Friday witnessed a smart recovery from the losses of Thursday. Average cash market turnover on NSE was in line with previous week despite being an F&O expiry week as declining markets led to lower participation among investors Traders could come back on the long side, though with some caution. On upmoves it can face resistance in the 11130-11180 band," said Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, said: "Global cues will continue to be in focus as resurgence in virus cases around the world, leads to more restrictions and more pressure on the economic recovery. Traders advised to limit overnight positions and Investors are advised to only accumulate quality stocks for the time being."

Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, says, "While the markets spent some time above the psychological level of 11000, the weakness in the index continues. The resistance on the upside is at 11300. Until that is not crossed, we cannot surmise that the short term bear trend has been completed and an upside rally will ensue. On the downside, the Nifty can fall to achieve the 10750 levels.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via