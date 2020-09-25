Sensex surges 830 points, Nifty reclaims 11050. But analysts remain cautious

“The Indian equity markets recovered quite a bit of lost ground from the previous day. The factors which prevailed against the markets like the sell-off in the tech sector, the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic and probability of geopolitical tensions centering around Chinese stand-off etc... may continue to influence the course of the markets in the coming weeks. The expectations of a further fiscal package from the government ahead of the festival season is a factor that may endow the markets with some strength," said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management.