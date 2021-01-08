Sensex surges nearly 700 points. Analysts eye 14,500 levels on Nifty

"Markets will first react to TCS numbers in early trades on Monday. Besides earnings, global cues and updates on vaccine drive will also remain in focus. At present, the rotational buying across the sectors is helping the index to inch higher and we suggest aligning positions according to the trend. However, traders should avoid going overboard and keep a check on leveraged positions. Technically, the Nifty index has been trading in a rising broadening formation and the upper band of the pattern currently lies around 14,500, which may act as an immediate hurdle."