Sensex surges over 2%, investors earn ₹10 lakh crore— 10 key highlights of Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian stock market logged strong gains for the second consecutive session on Tuesday, April 15, pushing benchmarks—the Sensex and the Nifty 50—above 76,700 and 23,300, respectively, amid positive global cues. The Sensex closed with a solid gain of 1,578 points, or 2.10 per cent, at 76,734.89, while the Nifty 50 ended at 23,328.55, up 500 points, or 2.19 per cent.

The volatility index India VIX crashed nearly 20 per cent to reach levels near 16.

The buying was even more robust in the broader market, as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices vaulted 3.02 per cent and 3.21 per cent, respectively.

Investors earned about ₹10 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE rose to nearly ₹412 lakh crore from nearly ₹402 lakh crore in the previous session.

In the last two sessions, the Sensex has jumped 3.9 per cent, the Nifty 50 has surged 4.1 per cent, and investors have got richer by about ₹18 lakh crore.

Indian stock market: 10 key takeaways Let's take a look at 10 key highlights of the stock market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market rise for the second consecutive session? The robust gains for the second consecutive session came on the heels of easing trade war jitters and a growing belief that India will remain relatively less impacted by Trump’s tariffs. US President Donald Trump has announced a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs. Moreover, reports suggest that India has decided to pursue a path of trade liberalisation with the US.

"India has decided to go for a path of trade liberalisation with the US," Reuters reported, quoting trade secretary Sunil Barthwal, who said so to reporters.

"The two countries will start virtual discussions on the deal this month, with the next round of in-person talks scheduled for mid-May," said Rajesh Agrawal, an additional secretary in the trade ministry, according to Reuters.

Besides, expectations of further rate cuts, declining inflation, and hopes for a healthy corporate earnings season also support market sentiment.

"The rally was driven by optimism around the deferral of tariffs and the recent exemptions on select products, raising hopes for potential negotiations that could ease the overall impact on global trade," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research, Religare Broking.

2. Only 1 Nifty 50 stock ends in the red ITC (down 0.28 per cent) was the only stock that ended lower in the Nifty 50 index. The FMCG stock snapped its three-day winning run. However, it is still up about 3 per cent for the current month, after witnessing a 4 per cent gain in March.

3. Top Nifty 50 gainers today Shares of IndusInd Bank (up 6.67 per cent), Shriram Finance (up 5.17 per cent) and Tata Motors (up 4.61 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today All major sectoral indices ended higher, with Nifty Realty (up 5.64 per cent) ending as the top gainer.

Nifty Auto (up 3.39 per cent), Metal (up 3.20 per cent), Media (up 2.97 per cent), Financial Services (up 2.95 per cent), and Private Bank (up 2.82 per cent) also clocked strong gains.

Nifty Bank ended 2.70 per cent higher.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume According to NSE data, Vodafone Idea (49.5 crore shares), Easy Trip Planners (10.9 crore shares), Jaiprakash Power Ventures (6.4 crore shares) and YES Bank (6.13 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume.

6. Nearly 100 stocks hit 52-week highs Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) and Coromandel International were among the 91 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

7. 49 stocks hit 52-week lows Sheela Foam, Artemis Electricals and Projects and Salona Cotspin were among the 49 stocks that hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the BSE.





