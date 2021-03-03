Sensex surges over 2300 points in 3 days, analysts see more gains ahead

9) Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities, said:' The broad support of all sectors in the market clearly shows that it will not be difficult for the Nifty / Sensex to cross the previous high of 15432/52517. The Nifty/Sensex may move to the level of 16000/54200 in the next few days or weeks on the decisive dismissal of the level of 15435/52520. On Thursday, try to be stock specific in the market."