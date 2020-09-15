Sensex surges to reclaim 39,000 levels as banks lead gains. What analysts say

"Benchmark indices traded sideways in a tight range, before ending the day with a positive bias. Banking and Pharma indices contributed most to the market gains. Global cues were also positive. Domestically, favourable inflation data and expectation of it going down further aided the positivity while the broader markets continued its outperformance today. The markets are almost at the upper end of the trading range and a push above 11600 by Nifty could bring in more trading optimism".