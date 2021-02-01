Sensex surges today ahead of Budget but analysts warn of volatility

Indian markets were higher today ahead of the Budget announcement but analysts have warned of volatility in today's trade, depending on Budget proposals. The Sensex was up over 400 points after a six-day selloff while Nifty traded near 13,750.

"Markets are likely to turn highly volatile today responding to positive and negative Budget proposals. Besides the budget, an area of concern is the huge FPI outflows which touched a high of ₹5930 last Friday. There is a huge outflow from other emerging markets too. Part of this is due to the issues in US market relating to the hit to hedge funds from the 'GameStock short squeeze,'" said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"On the positive side, there are steadily improving news relating to the economy and corporate revenue and profits. IMF projects India's growth rate for 2021 & 2022 at 11.5% and 6.8% respectively making India the fastest-growing large economy in the world the two year period," he added.

In a note, HDFC Securities said Indian markets could be choppy today due to the Union Budget announcements.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to unveil several measures to bolster the economy following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are also expectations that India will unveil some tax relief measures for pandemic-hit sectors such as real estate, aviation, tourism and automakers.

India's economy is seen clocking robust growth of 11% for the coming fiscal year, after likely contracting 7.7% in the current fiscal year to March 31, an annual economic survey showed on Friday.

ICICI Bank Ltd rose as much as 5% after reporting a jump in quarterly profit on Saturday. Shares of IndusInd Bank were up 7% today.

Investors are also awaiting monthly sales numbers from automakers on Monday.

