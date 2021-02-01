Sensex surges today ahead of Budget but analysts warn of volatility

"Markets are likely to turn highly volatile today responding to positive and negative Budget proposals. Besides the budget, an area of concern is the huge FPI outflows which touched a high of ₹5930 last Friday. There is a huge outflow from other emerging markets too. Part of this is due to the issues in US market relating to the hit to hedge funds from the 'GameStock short squeeze,'" said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

