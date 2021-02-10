Sensex swings 666 points on volatile day, Nifty defends 15100. What analysts say

Indian markets ended flat today amid a volatile session. The NSE Nifty 50 index rose as much as 0.39% in early trade and fell up to 0.87% in the afternoon, before ending flat 15,106. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 20 points lower at 51,309, after swinging 666.64 points intra-day. The broader markets however closed with decent gains. The BSE midcap index rose 0.7% while smallcap 0.4%.

Indian markets are up 11% so far this month on optimism from a growth-focused Budget and an upbeat outlook for companies, but the rally has been losing steam over two sessions.

Today, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the top drags among the Sensex stocks, falling more than 1% each. Other losers included Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, ONGC, Nestle India, L&T, Infosys and SBI.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, Bajaj Finance, TCS and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

Global equities remained firm, propped up by vaccine rollouts and US stimulus hopes.

Ruchit Jain (Senior Analyst - Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking)

“We saw a tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears and at the end, the Nifty managed to recover its intraday losses. The overall chart structure still remains positive but such bouts of profit booking was much expected after the recent run up. Now, 15000-14975 is seen as an immediate support range for Nifty while resistance is seen around 15260. Below this mentioned support, 23.6% retracement of the recent upmove would be the next support which comes around 14860. While day traders would have to look for opportunities on both the sides of the trade, positional traders should keep a buy-on-dip approach and look for buying opportunities on declines. It is advisable to avoid aggressive trades and prefer stock specific approach till we consolidate within this range."

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities

“Post the 1500/5600 points sharp rally, index is trading within a narrow range, which indicates bulls may have started feeling discomfort to go further long near 15250/51810. But technically, a fresh uptrend rally is possible only after 15270/51900. For the next few trading sessions, 15270/51900 should act as a trend decider level, above which we can expect a breakout rally towards 15315-15350/52500-53000. However, trading below 15045 /51300 could possibly open one more correction wave up to 14880/ 50800-50500 levels."

Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd

"We’re seeing a healthy pause after the Budget up move and it’s more of a time-wise consolidation so far. We suggest keeping a close watch on the banking index for cues on the further directional move in Nifty. Also, earnings announcements from some of the prominent companies like ACC, Ashok Leyland and ITC will be in focus on Thursday. Amid all, we reiterate our bullish bias and advise continuing with the “buy on dips" approach."

