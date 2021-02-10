Sensex swings 666 points on volatile day, Nifty defends 15100. What analysts say

“We saw a tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears and at the end, the Nifty managed to recover its intraday losses. The overall chart structure still remains positive but such bouts of profit booking was much expected after the recent run up. Now, 15000-14975 is seen as an immediate support range for Nifty while resistance is seen around 15260. Below this mentioned support, 23.6% retracement of the recent upmove would be the next support which comes around 14860. While day traders would have to look for opportunities on both the sides of the trade, positional traders should keep a buy-on-dip approach and look for buying opportunities on declines. It is advisable to avoid aggressive trades and prefer stock specific approach till we consolidate within this range."

