The retail inflation data is scheduled to be announced later today. “Crude at an eight-year high is another major macro concern for India. If crude remains at levels of $95 for an extended period of time, the RBI will be forced to revise upwards its 4.5% CPI inflation projection for FY23. Continuation of the accommodative monetary stance too will be difficult," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

