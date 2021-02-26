Sensex tanks 1500 points, Nifty breaches 14,700 amid global selloff: 10 updates

Indian stock markets fell sharply today as rising US bond yields triggered a selloff in global equities. The Sensex was down over 1500 points at 49,525 while Nifty was below 14,700 levels. The broader markets however saw relatively less selling pressure as compared to large caps. The BSE midcap index was down 1% while smallcap index 0.5%. Overnight, U.S. Treasury yields vaulted to their highest since the pandemic began, triggering a selloff in global equity markets.

Here are 10 updates:

1) Rising bond yields threaten the allure of stocks' dividend yield, while companies also face a higher debt-servicing burden because of steeper borrowing costs, making investing in the relatively riskier stocks less attractive overall.

2) Selling was seen across the board with financial stocks under strong selling pressure. ICICI Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank and IndusInd Bank were down between 3.5% and 4.5%.

3) The government will announce December-quarter gross domestic product data later in the day. Economists polled by Reuters forecast GDP to grow 0.5% as the economy stabilised after contracting 7.5% in the July-September quarter.

4) Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, suggested traders should refrain from taking huge positions.

5) "15100 acted as a stiff resistance yesterday - we were unable to close above that level. I still feel traders should not take a position in either direction. We should evaluate the markets on Monday. Due to the volatility, the stops are going to be large and hence the risk element is high. Hence a fresh view should be taken in a couple of days," he said.

6) VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said: "We are now in a see-sawing market moving up & down in response to positive and negative news. But the long-term texture of the market has been ' buy on dips' and this strategy has been rewarding in this bull run."

7) "The sell-off in the US market yesterday was the market's response to 10- year yield touching 1.6%. The Fed's interpretation of the rising yield is that it is discounting better growth prospects while the market typically discounts stock prices at a lower PE when interest rates rise. Fed's declared commitment to inject liquidity and keep rates low through 2023 can ensure a buoyant market this year," he said.

8) Investors can utilize opportunities thrown up by corrections to buy quality stocks is performing sectors, he added.

9) The rupee fell sharply today against the US dollar today as the greenback strengthened against a basket of other currencies.

10) Indian rupee registered a massive fall of 67 paise and slipped below the 73 per US dollar mark, tracking weak Asian currencies and heavy selling in the domestic equities.

