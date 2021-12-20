Sensex tanks 1300 points, rupee slides further vs USD. Key factors behind slump

“Global markets are also turning volatile and showing weakness that may also cause volatility in the Indian equity market. Cases of omicron variant are rising sharply and many countries have started to take some kind of restriction measures that are also hurting the market sentiments. The dollar index is trying to inch upward on the back of hawkish fed and weakness in some emerging market currencies. Amid all, FIIs' behavior will play a critical role in the direction of our market," he added.