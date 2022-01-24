Sensex tanks 3300 points in 5 days. Should you buy on dips?

“This weakness in the markets is due to the FPIs and FIIs fishing out money from the Indian markets. Ahead of Christmas, FIIs had gone on long winter vacation due to week long Christmas festival followed by New Year. At that time they were in net sellers' position when the NSE Nifty was at 16,400 levels. When they came back from vacation, Nifty was above 18,000 and they once again fishing out money from the Indian markets. If we look at the data, FIIs have sold out equities worth ₹11,000 crore in last three trade sessions last week," said Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities.