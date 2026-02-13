Sensex tanks 900 points, Nifty 50 below 25,650; why is Indian stock market down today? Explained with top five factors

Stock market crash: Following weak global market sentiment, the Indian stock market witnessed a heavy sell-off in the early morning session on Friday. The Nifty 50 index opened with a downside gap at 25,571 and touched an intraday low of 25,513 during the Opening Bell, logging an intraday loss of nearly 300 points. The BSE Sensex today opened southward at 82,902 and touched today's low of 82,771 within a few minutes, logging an intraday loss of over 900 points. Likewise, the Bank Nifty index opened lower at 60,504 and touched today's low of 60,359, logging an intraday loss of 376 points in the Opening Bell.

According to stock market experts, the primary reason for the weakness in the Indian stock market today is AI-driven sell-off in the IT stocks. They said that IT stocks account for around 10% of the Indian market and are the second-largest profit pool in the Indian economy. However, they listed other reasons, such as buzz around weak US CPI data, awaited profit-booking after the sentimental rally post-India-US trade deal announcement, and volatility in the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar (USD), etc.

Why is the Indian stock market down today? On the reasons that caused the Indian stock market crash, Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, said, “Markets have fallen into a turbulent phase, which will cause some panic among investors even while offering opportunities. The sell-off in AI stocks in US markets was expected, but its timing and extent were unknown. The 2.04% decline in the Nasdaq is not a crash. But if the downtrend continues, it might pull the US stock market further down.”

On what has rattled the Indian stock market today, the Geojit Investment expert said, “What is rattling the Indian market now is the massive sell-off in IT stocks, which is the second largest profit pool of India Inc. The real impact of the ‘Anthropic shock’ on the IT sector is yet to be ascertained. Panic selling in IT stocks at this stage may not be a good idea. Investors may wait and watch for the dust to settle.”

Stock market crash: Top 5 factors Highlighting the major reasons that caused the Indian stock market crash on Friday, Avinash Gorakshkar, a SEBI-registered fundamental equity analyst, said, “The primary reason for the weakness in the Indian stock market today is the US stock market crash. However, the market is under pressure ahead of today's US CPI data. As the US economy faces severe challenges these days, Indian stock investors don't want to take any chances in the last session of this week."

Gorakshkar said that profit-booking after the sentimental rise in Indian stocks post-announcement of the India-US trade deal, weakness in the Indian Rupee against the US Dollar, and expectations of tepid quarterly numbers are among the other reasons that have caused the stock market crash today.

1] Sell-off in IT stocks: “Major reason for the Indian stock market crash on Friday is the continuous sell-off in the Indian IT stocks. As they constitute around 10% weight in the Nifty 50 index, selling pressure in the Indian IT stocks on renewed AI threat has dragged down the key benchmark indices during the Friday session,” said Avinash Gorakshkar.

Advising investors to take advantage of this AI-fueled selling in IT stocks, Dr VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Investment, said that the correction in AI stocks is a positive, because last year’s global rally was primarily an AI trade in which India, an AI laggard, couldn’t participate. So the unwinding of the AI trade, If it persists, is a positive from the Indian perspective.

2] US CPI data: “The US CPI data is coming today, and the market is not expecting any optimistic outcome from this as the US economy is under severe challenge these days, especially the de-dollarisation threat by countries like Russia, China, Brazil, etc.” said Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert.

Anuj Gupta said the US CPI data will be released after the Indian stock market closes, and the next two days will be weekly holidays for the Indian market. So, Indian stock investors don't want to take any chances against the US CPI data by holding their positions on the last day of this week.

3] Profit-booking after India-US trade deal: “Profit-booking in the Indian stock market was widely expected after the recent rally in the Indian stock market post-announcement of the India-US trade deal. So, some credit for the weakness in the Indian stock market today should be given to this sentimental rise in the Indian stock market after the announcement of the India-US trade deal,” said Anuj Gupta

Anuj Gupta said it would take about 6-9 months for the India-US trade deal to take effect on the ground. So, the sentimental rise was expected to wipe out on a single profit-booking trigger, he said, adding, “As it would take time for the India-US trade deal to reflect on the ground, upcoming earnings seasons are expected to remain tepid.”

4] Reality behind the India-US trade deal: “There is a practical threat in the India-US trade deal that no one is talking about. After the India-US trade deal, around one-third of India's exports were concentrated in two countries — the US and China. So, it would be a practical challenge for the Indian government to strike a balance with these two countries, which have announced a trade war against one another,” said Avinash Gorakshkar.

5] Volatility in Indian Rupee: “After the announcement of the India-US trade deal and the India-EU trade deal, FIIs have slowly but steadily started showcasing faith in the Indian stock market. On Thursday, both FIIs and DIIs ended up on the net buyer's side. However, the volatility in the Indian Rupee may spoil the FIIs' sentiments, as the Indian Rupee was around 0.10% down during the early morning deals on Friday,” Avinash Gorakshkar added.