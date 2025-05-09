Sensex tanks 800 points, Nifty 50 near 24K; why is Indian stock market falling today? EXPLAINED with five reasons

Stock market today: Following the escalation in the India-Pakistan conflict, the Indian stock market witnessed heavy selling pressure during Friday's morning trading. The BSE Sensex crashed over 800 points, whereas the Nifty 50 index breached the crucial 200-DEMA support placed at 24,050 levels.

The Nifty 50 index opened today at 23,935 but witnessed some value buying and came close to the 24,000 levels. However, it continues to trade below its crucial 200-DEMA support at 24,050. The BSE Sensex opened downside at 78,968 and touched an intraday low. The 30-stock index bounced back and regained the 79,000 level. However, the benchmark index is still more than 800 points lower at around 79,925. Selling was extensive in the frontline bank stocks as the Bank Nifty today opened lower at 53,595 and touched an intraday low of 53,525.50 within a few minutes of the Opening Bell.

According to stock market experts, this fall in the Indian stock market can be attributed to these five major reasons: the Indian-Pakistan conflict rising beyond an expected limit, weak global cues, rise in the US dollar rates, value buying in the crude oil prices and no concrete outcome from India-US trade deal talks.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh for more updates)