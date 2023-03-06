Sensex target at 70,000 levels, up to 17% potential upside: Analyst2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 03:16 PM IST
- The Nifty 50 index rose 0.64 per cent to 17,706.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.67 per cent to 60,210.71 during late afternoon deals
Mark Matthews, the head of research for Asia at Julius Baer Group Ltd, maintained its overweight stance on India, with Sensex at a target of 70,000, suggesting an upside potential of 17 per cent from the current levels of 60,433.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×