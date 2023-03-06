Mark Matthews, the head of research for Asia at Julius Baer Group Ltd, maintained its overweight stance on India, with Sensex at a target of 70,000, suggesting an upside potential of 17 per cent from the current levels of 60,433.

The Nifty 50 index rose 0.64 per cent to 17,706.50, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.67 per cent to 60,210.71 during late afternoon deals.

Matthews also believes that India is the best market to invest in Asia if one compounds the returns over the long term.

The head of research for Asia at Julius Baer Group noted that the number of investors who only seek some exposure to Asia are much larger than the ones who examine each and every individual country very closely and then decide which ones to invest in. And India will be a beneficiary of this, he said at an interview with BQ Prime.

Matthews said the backdrop is positive for Asia in general and it will attract flows into the markets, including in India.

Meanwhile, Axis My India, a leading consumer data intelligence company, in its latest India Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) survey, stated that 43 per cent people believe that Sensex will go beyond 70,000 in the next three months.

The survey also highlighted that 25 per cent believe it will remain between 55,000 to 65,000. Additionally, 18 per cent believe that it will drop below 50,000.

Recently, brokerage firm ICICI Direct also said that the BSE Sensex may touch the 71,600 level by December this year. For Nifty, ICICI Direct had set a target of 21,500 level.

"Having closed above 17620 hurdle last Friday, we are encouraged to extend the upside objective to 18250. However we will go in today with near term objectives limited to 17800, by which time, bears may resurface. Towards this end, the downside marker may be pushed higher to 17500," said Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"This week may throw up some important triggers relating to US non-farm payroll data and takeaways from the Fed chief Powell’s views on the US economic outlook. Since the trends from the mother market US are crucial for global equity markets, investors have to watch out for these data," said Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"The rally in banking stocks may gather momentum taking cues from the GQG investment in four Adani stocks. The oversold IT stocks also have the potential to stage a mild rally. Oil & Gas and capital goods segments appear strong," Vijayakumar said.