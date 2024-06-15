Sensex to hit 82,000 in 12 months over macro stability; global slowdown among key risks: Moody's
Moody's said companies will perform better with earnings growth forecast through 2025-26, which remains 500 basis points higher than consensus. ‘Our 12-month forward BSE Sensex target is 82,000, implying 14 per cent upside.’
In a recent report, international rating agency Moody's asserted that the third term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will end in 2029, will remain India's decade. The rating agency report says the most important aspect of the BJP-led New Democratic Alliance (NDA) retaining its majority is its policy predictability.
