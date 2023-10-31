‘Sensex to soar to 1 lakh points in next 5 years’: Mark Mobius, calls India ‘an exciting market, beacon of hope for..’
Expressing confidence in the growth of the Indian economy which will be reflected in its stock market, star investor Mark Mobius said that ‘Sensex is set to soar to 1 lakh points in next five years.'
Famous veteran investor Mark Mobius, on Tuesday, expressed his confidence in India's economic growth and said, “ Sensex is poised to soar to new heights, with a target of 100,000 within the next five years." Currently, the Sensex is standing at around 70,000 points.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started