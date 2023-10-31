comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Oct 31 2023 15:53:07
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.15 0.65%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.75 -0.34%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 628.5 0.04%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 915 -1.18%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 381.95 -0.01%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  ‘Sensex to soar to 1 lakh points in next 5 years’: Mark Mobius, calls India ‘an exciting market, beacon of hope for..’
Back Back

‘Sensex to soar to 1 lakh points in next 5 years’: Mark Mobius, calls India ‘an exciting market, beacon of hope for..’

 Livemint

Expressing confidence in the growth of the Indian economy which will be reflected in its stock market, star investor Mark Mobius said that ‘Sensex is set to soar to 1 lakh points in next five years.'

Mark Mobius, manager of $13 billion of emerging-market assets at Templeton Asset Management Ltd, on Tuesday, said that Sensex will cross one lakh points in five years.Premium
Mark Mobius, manager of $13 billion of emerging-market assets at Templeton Asset Management Ltd, on Tuesday, said that Sensex will cross one lakh points in five years.

Famous veteran investor Mark Mobius, on Tuesday, expressed his confidence in India's economic growth and said, “ Sensex is poised to soar to new heights, with a target of 100,000 within the next five years." Currently, the Sensex is standing at around 70,000 points. 

“India's dynamic and diverse economy is a testament to its strengths. Its linguistic and cultural diversity, which some may perceive as a weakness, is a formidable asset," said Mark Mobius, Founder of Mobius Capital Partners, at the Morningstar Investment Conference held in Mumbai. 

He also vouched for India's creativity, which will be led by its tech-savvy youngsters. “As we look ahead, India's future is exceptionally promising. It is a land of opportunities and innovation, with the potential to play a pivotal role in the global financial arena," he added.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 31 Oct 2023, 06:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App