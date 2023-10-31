Expressing confidence in the growth of the Indian economy which will be reflected in its stock market, star investor Mark Mobius said that ‘Sensex is set to soar to 1 lakh points in next five years.'

“India's dynamic and diverse economy is a testament to its strengths. Its linguistic and cultural diversity, which some may perceive as a weakness, is a formidable asset," said Mark Mobius, Founder of Mobius Capital Partners, at the Morningstar Investment Conference held in Mumbai.

He also vouched for India's creativity, which will be led by its tech-savvy youngsters. “As we look ahead, India's future is exceptionally promising. It is a land of opportunities and innovation, with the potential to play a pivotal role in the global financial arena," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

