Sensex today crosses 75,000, Nifty 50 above 22,750: Is share market rally sustainable?
Sensex today: Indian stock market hit all-time highs with Sensex crossing 75,000 and Nifty 50 breaching 22,750. The BSE Midcap index also reached a record high. Overall market capitalisation surpassed ₹402 lakh crore.
Sensex today: Indian stock market is teeming with positivity. Equity benchmark the Sensex hit the coveted 75,000 mark for the first time on Tuesday, April 9 while the Nifty 50 also hit its fresh record high of 22,765.30. The BSE Midcap index, too, hit its fresh record high of 41,172.56 in morning trade.
