Sensex today ends record-breaking streak with sharp fall. What analysts say

"Volumes on the NSE were the highest in six days. Nifty has formed a triple top in the near term over the past three days in the 12934-12963 band. For the upmove to continue it would be necessary to breach this band. On downmoves 12607-12770 could offer support. There is a slight damage to the bullish sentiment in the markets. In case we do not get another negative trigger soon, we could recover from this setback."