Indian stock markets ended slightly lower today, weighed down by banking stocks though strong gains in Reliance Industries capped losses. The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.15% at 18,017 while the benchmark Sensex lost 80 points to end at 60,352. A mixed trend was witnessed on the sectoral front and the broader indices - BSE midcap and BSE smallcap - also slipped marginally in the red after the recent surge.

“We are seeing mixed signals at present. At one end, participants are cautious due to continuous foreign outflow and mixed earnings announcements. On the other hand, improvement in the macro environment, improving demand and reopening of the economy is signalling positivity," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking.

“All these factors put together are triggering volatile swings in the market. And, we expect choppiness to remain high due to the scheduled weekly expiry on Thursday. Participants should maintain extra caution in the selection of stocks and focus more on risk management."

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said technically “Nifty was unable to get past the 18100 level which is the critical juncture at this point in time. If the Nifty can keep above 18100 for a couple of sessions, we can move up to 18400 and then 18600 as targets 1 and 2 respectively. 17700-17800 has become the new support for the markets."

Meanwhile, online fashion startup Nykaa nearly doubled in a stellar market debut.

The Nifty Bank Index lost 0.88%, posting its third straight session of losses while the Nifty Metal Index fell 1.76%, tracking broader metal markets.

Among Sensex stocks, IndusInd Bank was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, HUL, Asian Paints, Titan and SBI. On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, M&M, Sun Pharma, Reliance Industries and ITC were among the gainers.

Foreign institutional investors continue to be sellers of Indian equities. FIIs were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,445.25 crore, as per exchange data.

“Market sentiment has been somewhat weaker with respect to institutional flows over the last week – FIIs have been net sellers worth ₹4000 crore in cash segment and ₹2500 crore in stock future in November so far. Retail long leverage through stock futures continues to be very strong – net long open interest is up to $14 bn, which is a life high. Exuberant participation in primary issuances and high leverage, combined with peaking of earnings upgrade cycle, poses a major risk in the near-term for broader markets," said S Hariharan, Head- Sales Trading, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Today, broader global markets held steady below record highs as investors awaited U.S. inflation data.

