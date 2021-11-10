Sensex today remains volatile. What’s leading to big swings in market?

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments, said technically “Nifty was unable to get past the 18100 level which is the critical juncture at this point in time. If the Nifty can keep above 18100 for a couple of sessions, we can move up to 18400 and then 18600 as targets 1 and 2 respectively. 17700-17800 has become the new support for the markets."