Indian stock markets ended firmly higher today, led by gains in auto and energy companies. The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.77% at 15,885 while Sensex rose over 350 points to 52,950. Sentiment got a boost with GST collections rising to ₹1.16 lakh crore in July. Auto stocks got a boost on recovery in July sales.

The Nifty auto index rose 1.3%, led by gains Maruti Ltd, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd, Eicher Motors, and Ashok Leyland.

Among the Sensex stocks, M&M, Reliance Industries, Titan, Axis Bank, Maruti and TCS rose between 1.5% and 3%.

Energy stocks, including RIL, Indian Oil and BPCL, rose after preliminary sales data showed the country's daily gasoline consumption exceeded pre-pandemic levels in June as states relaxed pandemic-related lockdowns.

Global markets were firm today with risk appetite boosted by recent strong earnings and a US infrastructure bill.

"Tracking global sentiments, vibrant domestic sectors like realty, auto, IT and chemicals provided an edge to Indian equities. Recovery is seen in July auto sales and an improved outlook for real estate due to a surge in property registrations helped these sectors to trade higher. $1 trillion infrastructure spending package in the US provided better prospects to the core economy, aiding global markets to start the month on a strong footing," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Nifty is now placed at the edge of an upside breakout of the immediate resistance of around 15860-15880 levels (previous swing highs and down gap of 19th July), said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities on today’s market performance.

"Hence, there is a possibility of upside breakout of immediate resistance. A sustainable move above 15880 is likely to pull the market towards the next round of upside in the near term. A sustainable move above the initial hurdle of 15880 levels is expected to pull the Nifty towards the next crucial area of 15960-16000 and higher in the short term. Immediate support is placed at 15830 levels," he added.

"Key Results to consider tomorrow – Bharti Airtel, Adani Enterprise, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer Products, Nifty further will resist 15900 levels, once we get closing above 15900 levels then upside 15960 will be the next hurdle to cross 16k mark for the another resistance at 16100 levels. On the down side, first support for the index is at 15830 followed by 15790 - 15725 at current levels of market," said Rahul Sharma, Co- Founder, Equity99. (With Agency Inputs)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.