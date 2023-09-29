Sensex Today | Stock Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty were in the green at opening on Friday tracking Gift Nifty. Domestic benchmark equity indices ended nearly a percent lower on Thursday before the monthly derivatives expiry. Asian shares were mixed while Wall Street gained overnight on a fall in oil prices and bond yields. Crude prices fell in early trade on Friday amid profit booking.
Sensex Today Live | Share Market updates: Sensex, Nifty open higher
Sensex Today Live | Stock Market Updates: The Indian rupee opened slightly higher against the US dollar at 83.12
Sensex Today Live | Stock Market Updates: Indices in the green in pre-opening session; Sensex up 200 points
Sensex Today | Stock Market Updates: Relief for realty, but beware the coming avalanche of homes
A combination of relatively muted supply of residential property and firm demand has aided in faster absorption of housing unit inventory in key Indian markets. Thus, the unsold residential unit inventory is falling, a trend well captured by the inventory months data. But there is a catch. A gush of supply or new launches is expected to come into the market in the second half of FY24. (Read more)
Sensex Today | Stock Market Updates: SEBI asks MCX to keep commodity derivative platform launch in abeyance
MCX has rallied 20% since its announcement of migration on 19 October to two-year highs of ₹2135 before closing at ₹2096.55 on Thursday. It will give up significant gains on account of the abeyance.
MULTI COMMODITY EXCHANGE OF IND
Sensex Today | Stock Market Updates: Oil India explores options to bring back dividends stuck in Russia
Oil India Ltd has appointed legal and tax consultants to explore ways to repatriate its $150 million in dividend stuck in Russia, the state-run firm’s chairman and managing director Ranjit Rath said in an interview.
OIL INDIA
Sensex Today | Stock Market Updates: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
"Nifty tanked heavily after opening on a positive note in the morning session resisting near 19,750 zone and as the day progressed breached below the significant 50EMA level of 19,550 to turn the bias once again weak indicating a “Bearish Engulfing Candle" on the daily chart. The index would have the next major support zone of 19,250 if it sustains below the 19,550 zone in the coming session.
Bank Nifty also witnessed resistance near the important 50EMA level of 44,800 zone and with profit booking seen slipped down to end near 44,300 levels to erase the gains witnessed in the previous session. The index would have the next major support zone of 43,600 levels of the previous bottom made where it should sustain and witness some improvement. The support for the day is seen at 19,400 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,700 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 44,000 to 44,700 levels."
Stocks to buy today
-Power Grid Corporation: Buy at ₹200.75, target ₹212, stop loss ₹196;
- CIE India Automotive: Buy at ₹484, target ₹517, stop loss ₹476; and
- Syngene: Buy at ₹778, target ₹820, stop loss ₹765.
Sensex Today | Stock Market Updates: Oil prices cool off amid profit booking
Oil prices declined on Friday after a recent rally as profit-taking and expectations of supply increases by Russia and Saudi Arabia outweighed forecasts of positive demand from China during its Golden Week holiday.
US crude was up 0.09% to $91.79 per barrel and Brent was at $95.17, down 0.22%.
Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma, Adani Green, Adani Energy Emami, Uno Minda, NLC India, SBI Life
Sun Pharma, Adani Green, Adani Energy, Emami, Uno Minda, NLC India, SBI Life, Happiest Minds are among the stocks that will be in news on Friday.
Sensex Today | Stock Market Updates: Asia opens mixed, US markets gain overnight
Asian shares were mixed on Friday as worries over high interest rates dragged on sentiment. Tokyo was trading in red, while Australia and Hong Kong opened higher on Friday. Markets in mainland China are closed today.
US stocks rebounded after nearing oversold territory this week, Treasury yields fell while Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sidestepped investor concerns over the outlook for interest rates at an event. Oil prices fell in early trade on Friday
