LIVE UPDATES

Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty open in red; Vedanta drops 4%

1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Stock Market Updates: Sensex, and Nifty started the session on a negative note on Wednesday. L&T, Sun Pharma gain, Tata Steel, Bajaj twins drag. Banks and financials fell, while pharma and realty rose