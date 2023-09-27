Stock Market Updates: Sensex, and Nifty were in the red in the opening session on Wednesday amid weak global cues and on selling by foreign institutional investors in the Indian capital markets. Asian markets were trading mostly lower, while the US stock market saw sharp losses overnight as investors worried about high interest rates and their economic fallout. Oil prices climbed as investors weighed expectations of tighter supply against demand concerns
Sensex was up 227 points at 66,172.52, and the Nifty rose 65 points to 19,729 in the reopening session
Investor demand for sovereign gold bonds surged to a record 11.67 tonnes valued at ₹6,914 crore in the second tranche of the current fiscal year despite high gold prices.
Rising global macro uncertainty and high retail price inflation back home, amid rising crude oil prices, are driving investor demand, according to a banker and a senior broking official. (Full report)
The SME segment has seen an impressive 135 listings so far this year, compared to just 33 in the primary markets. Industry experts have a word of caution for retail investors. They warn that a combination of financial strategies, market manipulation, and information dissemination can impact stock valuations. (Read more)
Religare Enterprises is now more than a financial investment for the Burman family, Dabur India chairman Mohit Burman said, after its proposal to take control of the insurance and financial services firm. In August, the family categorized its stake in Religare as a financial investment. (Full report)
The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is expected to issue tax demands of as much as ₹1.5 trillion ($18 billion) cumulatively to companies in the online gaming sector for alleged underpayment of taxes over several years, three people aware of the matter told Mint. (Full report)
West Texas Intermediate climbed near $91 a barrel after ending 0.8% higher on Tuesday.
"Nifty once again closed on a flat note near 19,650 zone with support maintained near the 19,600 levels with consolidation witnessed in the past the two sessions. As mentioned earlier, the index has got the crucial near-term support zone at around 19,550 levels of the significant 50EMA zone which needs to be sustained.
Bank Nifty has maintained the support near 44,500 levels in the last three sessions witnessing a rangebound movement and a decisive breach above 44,800 is necessary as of now to improve the bias to some extent, according to Parekh.
The index has the next crucial support zone of 43,600 levels and on the upside a decisive breach above 45,000 levels is much important to improve the overall trend and anticipate for further rise. The support for the day is seen at 19,550 levels while the resistance is seen at 19,800 levels. Bank Nifty would have the daily range of 44,300-45,000 levels."
Parekh recommends buying the following stocks:
-Hero MotoCorp Ltd at ₹3,034 with a stop loss of ₹2,990 and a target price of ₹3,150.
-Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd at ₹2,234 with a stoploss of ₹2,200 and a target price of ₹2,370.
-Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd at ₹410.70 with a stoploss of ₹400 and a target price of ₹440.
The ministry of corporate affairs and the capital markets regulator are in favour of allowing certain classes of companies to issue so-called fractional shares, a person aware of the development told Mint. (Full report)
Vedanta, Infosys, Suzlon, Shree Renuka Sugars, REC are among the top ten stocks that are likely to be in focus today
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday amid worries about the impact of higher interest rates. Investors await China’s industrial data and Australia’s August inflation figures due today. Tuesday, Wall Street's major stock indexes followed Asian and European equities lower as investors continued to digest last week's indication from the Federal Reserve that it would keep rates higher for longer than investors had previously expected.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!