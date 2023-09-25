Share Market Updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty were muted on Monday tracking Gift Nifty. Asian markets are in green but traded on a cautious note on Monday as central banks around the world warned of higher interest rates for longer and investors braced for key inflation data from the US and Europe. Markets will also be closely watching China's economic data for any signs of a recovery.
The Burman family, which holds a controlling stake in Dabur, on Monday announced an open offer for a 26% stake in Religare Enterprises for upto ₹21.16 billion rupees.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out over ₹10,000 crore from Indian equities in the first three weeks of September, primarily due to rising US interest rates, recessionary fears, and overvalued domestic stocks.
Before the outflow, FPIs were incessantly buying Indian equities in the last six months from March to August and brought in ₹1.74 trillion during the period. (PTI)
HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, plans to launch a revamped mobile app and an internet banking website by March, over five years after an upgraded app faced glitches and had to be rolled back in a week.
The bank will start a closed user group trial by December and then roll it out to other users by the end of March, Anjani Rathor, chief digital officer of the bank, said in an interview. “We have taken feedback from customers. It will be a lot more intuitive and simpler to use," said Rathor. (Full story)
Oil prices rose on Monday, boosted by a tighter supply outlook after Russia's temporary ban on fuel exports, even as investors remained wary of further interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve that could dampen demand.
Brent crude futures climbed 0.5%, to $93.75 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures extended gains for a second straight session, trading at $90.53 a barrel, up 50 cents, or 0.6%.
Both contracts snapped a three-week winning streak to fall last week after a hawkish Fed stance rattled global financial markets and raised concerns over oil demand.
Wipro will return to a “great level of growth" when market conditions improve, chief executive officer Thierry Delaporte said in an interview where he defended his leadership style and dismissed worries about senior-level exits.
The statement from Delaporte, who took over as Wipro boss in July 2020, comes at a time when at least half a dozen brokerages expect Wipro’s full-year revenue to decline this fiscal year. (Full report)
"Nifty after the previous session slide witnessed further extended the losses to breach below the 19,700 zone decisively and touched the intraday low of 19,660 zone with sentiment maintained cautious and bias weakening with continued profit booking witnessed in Realty, Metals, and Energy. Bank Nifty also slipped further to touch the 44500 levels during the intraday session and closed near the 44600 zone with a high profit booking seen in HDFC Bank. With the next support being near 19600 levels and breaking below this, we have the next crucial and significant support of 19200 levels, which, if breached, can further weaken the bias and cause a further slide…The support for the week is seen at 65,000/19,200, while the resistance is seen at 67,000/20,000. Bank Nifty would have a weekly range of 43,500–45,500 levels."
Top ten stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday include SBI, Reliance, Delta Corp, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, SJVN, LIC, ICICI Lombard, and Blue Star. Canara Bank, Delta Corp, Granules India, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Manappuram Finance are the six stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange today.
Asian stocks traded on a cautious note on Monday as central banks around the world warned of higher interest rates for longer and investors braced for key inflation data from the US and Europe. US markets closed lower on Friday. Markets will also be closely watching China's economic data for any signs of a recovery, after the country's GDP growth slowed to a record low of 2.6% in the second quarter of 2023.
The US Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points next week, while the European Central Bank is also likely to hike rates significantly at its meeting in September.
Oil prices were higher on Monday with Brent crude futures rose 0.5% to $93.73 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures also up 0.5% at $90.47. The gold price was flat at $1,923.88 per ounce.
