Sensex Today Live | Stock Market updates: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty may open flat to higher on Thursday tracking Gift Nifty. On Wednesday, Sensex closed with a loss of 286 points at 65,226, while the Nifty 50 ended 93 points lower at 19,436. Asian shares rebounded from 11-month lows on Thursday following a drop in oil prices and softer US labour data. On Wall Street, stock indices ended higher on Wednesday. Crude oil prices stabilised following a sharp one-day decline amid indications of reduced demand and easing worries about global economic slowdown.
Sensex Today Live | Stock Market Updates: For Berger Paints investors, there are a few shades of grey
Berger Paints is a formidable number 2 in the paints sector. Still, rising competition, especially with Grasim Industries eyeing the No.2 spot in the coming years, means there is a looming threat to Berger’s position. (Full report)
Sensex Today Live | Stock Market Updates: Govt excludes planes from IBC provisions
The ministry of corporate affairs on Wednesday notified that some provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code would not apply to aircraft, engines and related parts, in a development that will significantly influence the ability of bankrupt Go First airline to take to the skies again. (Full report)
Sensex Today Live | Stock Market Views: Vaishali Parekh, Vice President — Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
"Nifty 50 indicated further weakness with gap down opening to make new low of 19333 level and witnessed some recovery in the second half to minimise the loss to some extent with bias still maintained with a cautious approach. The index would have the level of 19,200 as the major support zone from current levels and above a decisive breach above 19,600 is necessary to improve the sentiment.
Bank Nifty breached below the 44000 zone to weaken the trend and with bias maintained with a cautious approach has next important and crucial support of 43400 zone. On the upside, a decisive breach above the 44800 zone of the important 50EMA level is necessary to improve the bias and ease out the sentiment."
Sensex Today Live | Stock Market updates: PNB, Marico, Bandhan Bank, Maruti Suzuki, are among stocks that are likely to be in focus
PNB, Marico, Bandhan Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Exide Industries, Nazara Technologies are among the stocks in focus on Thursday. Delta Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Manappuram Finance are the three stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the NSE today.
Sensex Today Live | Stock Market updates: Oil steadies after sharp decline as demand worries ease
Crude oil prices stabilised following a sharp one-day decline amid indications of reduced demand and easing worries about global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate hovered around the $84 per barrel mark after a 5.6% drop on Wednesday.
Sensex Today Live | Stock Market updates: Asian stocks higher tracking US markets
Asian shares rebounded from 11-month lows on Thursday as a drop in oil prices and soft US labour data helped pull Treasury yields off 16-year peaks. Tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6%. Japan's Nikkei climbed 1.2%.
