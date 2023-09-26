Share Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally lower on Tuesday amid weak trends in the GIFT Nifty and Asian markets. Stocks fell in Asia on Tuesday as investors recalibrated their interest rate expectations. US stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday, but gains were limited by worries about a possible US government shutdown and lofty interest rates.
Tata Steel, Wipro, Strides Pharma, HDFC AMC, Sheela Foam, Reliance, Welspun Corp are the top stocks in focus today. Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, Granules India, Hindustan Copper and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the companies placed under futures & options ban on NSE for Tuesday
Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as investors recalibrated their interest rate expectations. US stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday, but gains were limited by worries about a possible US government shutdown and lofty interest rates.
