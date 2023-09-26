Hello User
Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Sensex, Nifty may open lower tracking Gift Nifty

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 07:45 AM IST
Madhumita Sen Choudhury

Share Market Updates: Indian stock markets are likely to open marginally lower on Tuesday, as indicated by trends in the GIFT Nifty. Tata Steel, Wipro in focus

Sensex Today Live: Market will track global cues. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh)

Share Market Updates: Sensex and Nifty are likely to open marginally lower on Tuesday amid weak trends in the GIFT Nifty and Asian markets. Stocks fell in Asia on Tuesday as investors recalibrated their interest rate expectations. US stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday, but gains were limited by worries about a possible US government shutdown and lofty interest rates.

26 Sep 2023, 07:45 AM IST Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Stocks to Watch: Tata Steel, Wipro, Strides Pharma, HDFC AMC, Sheela Foam

Tata Steel, Wipro, Strides Pharma, HDFC AMC, Sheela Foam, Reliance, Welspun Corp are the top stocks in focus today. Balrampur Chini Mills, Canara Bank, Granules India, Hindustan Copper and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the companies placed under futures & options ban on NSE for Tuesday

26 Sep 2023, 07:40 AM IST Sensex Today Live | Share Market Updates: Asian stocks down; US equities snap 4-day losing streak

Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as investors recalibrated their interest rate expectations. US stocks snapped a four-day losing streak on Monday, but gains were limited by worries about a possible US government shutdown and lofty interest rates.

